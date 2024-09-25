Mahalakshmi murder case: Prime accused dies by suicide in Odisha

In a major twist to the sensational murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi, the prime accused Mukti Ray, who was her colleague in Bengaluru, died by suicide in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday.

Ray was on the run after dismembering Mahalakshmi's body into 59 pieces and stuffing it in a refrigerator in her residence in Vyalikaval in the city. The body parts were discovered on September 21.

A senior cop said that Ray was found hanging from a tree near a graveyard in Bhadrak district. After the murder, he had gone to his village. On Tuesday night, he went out on a scooter, which was found near his body. His laptop was found in the scooter. Police are analysing the laptop for more details. After being alerted, local police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post mortem at a government hospital.

A note was recovered from his house in which he had reportedly confessed to killing the woman, police sources said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had confirmed that the main suspect was from Odisha but had fled Bengaluru after the gruesome murder that sent shockwaves across the country.

Sources said a five-member team of Bengaluru police arrived in Odisha on Tuesday and informed their counterparts here about the main suspect’s involvement in the cold-blooded murder.

The police team had no information about Ray's exact address but had quietly fanned out to two northern districts of Balasore and Bhadrak on Wednesday in an attempt to ensure that he did not get a whiff about the manhunt launched to nab him. On Wednesday morning, Dhusuri police found him hanging from a tree near his house and a case of unnatural death (UD) was registered in this connection.

When Bengaluru police shared information on Ray with Bhadrak police, it turned out that he was the same person who had ended his life outside his house.

Police sources said Ray had likely got wind of the fact that Bengaluru police were zeroing in on him. Realising that he could not escape the repercussions, he may have ended his life.

"Preliminary investigation suggests Mukti died by suicide. However, investigation is underway from all angles, including probabilities of foul play. Our investigation is continuing and required assistance is also being provided to Bengaluru police," Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli told The New Indian Express.

Ray and Mahalakshmi worked together at a clothing showroom in Malleswaram. Mahalakshmi's closeness with other men, which irked Ray, is said to be the motive behind the gruesome murder.

After committing the murder, the suspect is said to have called his brother who also works in the city, asking him to escape as he would be arrested anytime by the police. But the brother stayed back in the city. Police, while analysing the suspect's mobile phone call details, found out about his brother and questioned him. Based on his leads, a team had gone to Odisha in search of the suspect.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)