Bengaluru woman's murder: Angered by constant nagging to marry her, Ray killed Mahalakshmi

BENGALURU: Constantly pestering her lover and colleague Mukti Ranjan Ray to marry her, cost Mahalakshmi her life. Angered by the constant pressure from her, Ray decided to finish her off as he had no intention of marrying her, police investigation has revealed.

Police had got many leads to the murderer, and had almost zeroed in on him even as investigation began.

Mahalakshmi and Ray were working for the same company. Ray (30), who was unmarried, was working as team leader in the clothing factory in Malleswaram, where Mahalakshmi had joined a few months ago. They were in a relationship.

Both were absent from work on September 2, the day Ray is suspected to have murdered Mahalakshmi. Police suspect the couple got into a fight over marriage on that fateful day, and enraged by her pestering, Ray murdered her in her Vyalikaval house.

“The victim had last gone to work on September 1. The next day was her weekly off, so she did not go to work. The suspect also took leave on the same day, and both didn’t return to work after that,” a police officer said. They had accessed their call details record (CDR) which matched, and also found chats between the duo.

Ray was known to be short-tempered. Right from the alleged murderer’s colleagues to his brother, each one confirmed that Ray was short tempered and was capable of taking the decision to kill Mahalakshmi,” a police officer told TNIE.