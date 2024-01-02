Fitness: Recharge, reboot, repeat

Dese Gowda By

Biohacking and Wearable Technology

Over the years, technology has been playing a crucial role in health and fitness, with devices like sleep trackers, heart rate monitors and more helping individuals keep track of crucial fitness stats and make informed decisions. In 2024, that trend is set to not only continue, rather wearable tech is poised to take centre stage. With advanced wearable tech getting ever cheaper, effective use of biohacking - tricks for enhancing the body’s ability to function at peak performance - will be commonplace. It represents a shift towards personalised fitness, integrating genetic data and real-time biometric feedback while moving away from one-size-fits-all fitness solutions.

“Biohacking strives to enhance overall well-being by optimising various facts of our lives, including nutrition, sleep, mental health, and gut health; individuals are increasingly mindful in selecting fitness practices that deliver optimal results. This intentional approach reflects a growing awareness of the importance of personalised and sustainable wellness strategies tailored to individual needs, rather than succumbing to one-size-fits-all trends,” adds Kaveeta Prakash, founder & principal instructor, of Pilates for Wellbeing.

Back to Basics approach

Among the innumerable reasons behind the failure of New Year fitness resolutions is individuals’ tendency to overlook the basics. This includes gut health, which plays a vital role in fitness and health. “Every bit of nutrition that your body gets goes through the gut. If you do not give enough care to your gut, whatever fitness regime you may try will inevitably crumble like a cookie,” emphasises clinical nutritionist and author Gauravi Vinay. This back-to-basics approach with a focus on gut health, encourages awareness of hunger and fullness, promoting healthier eating habits. “It is as simple as working on a digestive system. So eating simpler foods makes your digestive system better. We all want to do a lot of things in life. But only if we get the basics right that we can get to the next step - optimising and maximising results based on your goals,” she adds.

Holistic Fitness Approach

Another trend that is set to prevail this year is the holistic approach to fitness that blends physical and mental well-being. This moves beyond traditional workouts, focusing instead on an all-encompassing wellness strategy. Activities like yoga, and Pilates will become central. These practices not only improve physical strength and flexibility but also promote mental clarity and stress reduction. At the same time, this approach also involves accessibility, ensuring that individuals of varying levels of fitness can get started on a path towards a healthier lifestyle. Routines like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Functional Training, and Mindful Practices have become increasingly popular, and are likely to be attractive to more people in 2024. “HIIT are quick variations of intense exercise followed by short rest periods for effective results. These exercises require minimum space, and minimum technology, and are easy to practise from anywhere and hence cater to a wide range of preferences. Fitness is evolving into a more holistic practice, considering all aspects of health,” says Kevin Lobo, a certified fitness coach and personal trainer.

Anti-Ageing buzz

In recent months, social media has been abuzz with its new-found love for anti-ageing and longevity fitness regimes. While the technology to drastically reduce the effects of ageing has existed for a while now, it is usually beyond the reach of individuals who don’t have millions in disposable income. Yet, individuals and self-declared fitness experts have been coming up with new regimes that aim to emulate the rather expensive and often highly controversial anti-ageing procedures. Such regimes are expected to increase in popularity this year. However, such untested regimes may often fail to deliver the results and may also be counterproductive and dangerous. Dr Mythri Shankar, a nuclear medicine physician and author suggests an alternative that is both accessible and proven to deliver results. “For instance, keto diets can often deliver short results. But in the long run, such diets do more harm than good,” she says, adding “I suggest a plant-based whole foods regimen. Avoid highly processed food, including commercially available meat. Instead, focus on a healthy nutritious diet with whole foods.”

Tips for an effective fitness resolution

Enrol in a fitness regime that you will enjoy the most as this way the chances of being regular to workout are high. Music-based group classes are highly recommended as the group’s enthusiasm, energy and music are fun and will keep you motivated

Set realistic & achievable goals

Make one change at a time. Do not aim for full one-hour exercises. Start slow, take one step at a time, and allow your body to get used to the idea of exercising. Doing too much too soon will make you hate exercising.

Ditch the all-or-none attitude when there is a setback. It’s okay to skip a workout

Weight loss is not achieved overnight. Have patience. Think health instead of weight loss. This way you will be committed to your workout routine.

(Contributed by Wanitha Ashok)

Personalised health strategies tailored to individual needs, increased integration of technology in fitness regimes and an emphasis on back to basics approach in nutrition... several trends are likely to grip 2024 — Dese Gowda



