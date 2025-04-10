Karnataka HC issues notice to DRI on actress Ranya’s bail plea in RS 12.5 crore gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the bail petition filed by actress Harshavardhini Ranya, in the gold smuggling case.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice after hearing the petition filed by Ranya, and adjourned the hearing to April 17. On March 3, DRI arrested Ranya and seized 14.21 kg of gold in bar form, having a value of Rs 12.56 crore at KIA, Bengaluru. They searched her house and seized Rs 2.67 crore of unaccounted cash, along with jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore.

Ranya moved the high court for bail after trial courts rejected her bail petition, making the observation that her entering the green channel in the international arrival lounge of KIA itself discloses her intention not to make any declaration at the airport, and criminal intention to evade payment of duty and penalty to the government.

Possessing a UAE Resident Identity Card and having a history of travel to Dubai on 27 occasions since January 2025, is another factor which does not incline the court to extend discretionary relief of granting bail, the Special Court for Economic Offences observed.

DRI disclosed the conspiracy hatched by Ranya, accused No. 1, by colluding with the police protocol officer and using hawala channels to transfer money from India to Dubai, besides international links as per preliminary investigation.