London-based banker flaunts Hubballi pride with Tesla plate ‘KA 25 HBL’

UBBALLI: Sandeep Hoskoti, a banker from London and a native of Hubballi, has a unique way of showcasing his roots. He has customised the number plate of his Tesla to resemble the Hubballi vehicle registration code. The personalised plate reads ‘KA 25 HBL’, in a nod to his hometown.

His story on the new registration plate is creating a buzz in Hubballi. KA 25, the vehicle registration series for Hubballi, has a special place in the hearts of people in North Karnataka.

“For those of us who cannot live in Hubballi due to work commitments, this number plate is a way to feel we are still there, at least in spirit,” Sandeep said.

“When I used to study in Manipal, the registration number of my bike was KA 25. It was a proud feeling. Wherever we see KA series number plates outside Karnataka, we connect to our roots,” he said.

Explaining the bidding and process to get the registration number of his choice, Sandeep said he had applied for the KA 25 series for his car a few months ago, and it was cleared without any hassle and he could get it for the base price.

“There are several registration numbers resembling names in high demand, and the bidding goes to higher values. Whereas I had no issue getting KA 25 registered for the base price,” Sandeep added.

Sandeep is also a founding member of Chelmsford Kannadigaru, which conducts Rajyotsava and Ugadi festivals in a grand manner.