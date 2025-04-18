Such heinous acts should never be repeated: Karnataka child rights chief supports rape-murder minor victim's family

HUBBALLI: Sangamesh Babaleshwar, President of the Karnataka State Child Development Academy, stated that the injustice faced by Aadya in Hubballi should never happen to any child or any person again.

He visited the house minor girl who was raped and murdered in Hubballi and consoled her parents. Overcome with emotion upon seeing the tears of minor's parents and relatives, Sangamesh Babaleshwar assured that he would personally support the education of the minor's elder sister. He added that Ministers Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Santosh Lad, who is also the district in-charge minister, will ensure all possible government assistance is provided. “The government and all of us are always with you,” he assured.

Babaleshwar praised the police action and strongly asserted that such heinous acts deserve strict punishment. “No such evil elements should ever emerge again,” he said.

Admission with personal funds

Babaleshwar, who is also the President of the Children’s Academy, is a person committed to the welfare and development of children. Understanding the plight of the shepherd family that had migrated for livelihood, he paid for the school admission of the minor's sister into a reputed school in Dharwad.

He also assured that both he and the Academy will take responsibility for her future education.