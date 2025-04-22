Found Ricky bleeding in car’s backseat, says driver of Ricky Rai, son of former don Muthappa Rai

BENGALURU: The driver of Ricky Rai, son of former don-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai, stated in his complaint to the Bidadi police that an assailant shot at their SUV just after midnight on Saturday.

The driver, G Basavaraju, stated that he has been working for Ricky for the past four to five years. “Ricky had often told me that he had life threats and was always cautious. He stayed in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, and also had a house in Bidadi. On Friday evening, around 6, we left his Sadashivanagar residence and reached the Bidadi house around 7.30 pm. As usual, we took a rest, and around 11 pm, he informed me that we had to leave for Bengaluru. I, Ricky, and his bodyguard Rajpal left the Bidadi residence in a black Fortuner (KA 53 MC 7128),” he stated.

“While we were driving, we suddenly heard a loud sound at one location. I stopped the car a little further, got down and checked the tires. Since everything seemed fine, we continued our journey and reached up to the railway crossing in Bidadi. At that point, Ricky told us that he had forgotten his wallet at home, so we returned to the Bidadi house.