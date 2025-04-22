Gold smuggling case: DRI tells Karnataka HC actor Ranya, Tarun Raju took 25 one-day Dubai trips

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) informed the Karnataka High Court that actor Harshavardhini Ranya and Tarun Konduru Raju, both arrested in a gold smuggling case, went on one-day trips from Bengaluru to Dubai 25 times.

Apart from this, accused No. 3 Sahil Jain, was involved in smuggling 180 kg of gold in all, including the 49.6 kg gold worth Rs 40.13 crore in this case. The counsel of the DRI made this submission before Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, who was hearing the bail petitions filed by Ranya and Raju, on Monday.

When the court asked why an escort was given to Ranya when no such privilege is allowed for brothers or sisters of higher officials, except direct family members, the DRI counsel submitted that police constable Basavaraju had been instructed by one Ramachandra Rao to give an escort whenever she called.

Denying the allegations of the counsel of Ranya that the procedure of seizure and arrest was illegal, the DRI counsel argued that there were no lapses in procedure. In his statement, Raju revealed that he assisted in handing over gold to Ranya, who consistently travelled to Dubai to smuggle the gold. This being the case, searches were conducted at the residence of Ranya where huge jewellery and cash were found. The forensic evidence of Ranya’s mobile and laptop disclosed the involvement of Sahil Jain, he argued.

Jain admitted that he had been receiving the smuggled gold and transferring money through hawala as per the directions of Ranya and the cash to her. Jain is a habitual offender and is involved in another case. In all, he smuggled 180 kg of gold.