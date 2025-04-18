Arrest, seizure in gold smuggling case illegal: Ranya’s counsel to HC

BENGALURU: The senior counsel appearing for actress Harshavardhini Ranya, an accused in the gold smuggling case busted by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), argued before the Karnataka High Court that the arrest and seizure done in the case is illegal.

Senior Counsel Sandesh Chouta made this argument before Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Thursday while the court was hearing the bail petition filed by Ranya. He submitted that the customs officials did not follow Section 102 of the Customs Act which outlines the procedure when a customs officer is about to search a person under Sections 100 or 101. It mandates that if the person being searched requests, they must be taken to the nearest gazetted officer of customs or magistrate without delay.

The officer can detain the person until they are brought before the authorised officer. However, in this case, this procedure was not followed and hence the entire seizure was vitiated, he argued.