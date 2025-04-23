Kannada outfits offer legal aid to biker attacked by IAF Wing Commander

BENGALURU: Kannada organisations have demanded the arrest of Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who had allegedly assaulted biker Vikas Kumar, but claimed in a video that the biker abused him and his wife in Kannada and allegedly tried to project it as an incident over a language issue.

Outfits such as Kannada Rakshana Vedike(KRV) (Narayana Gowda faction) and Yuva Karnataka Vedike came in support of Vikas and slammed the IAF officer for allegedly making false claims and dragging Karnataka, Kannada and Kannadigas into the controversy in his video.

“He should be court-martialed; he has to be detained and questioned in the same manner by the police,” said Ashwini Gowda, president of KRV women’s wing. She added that the organisation will also demand compensation from the government and extend legal aid to Vikas.

Roopesh Rajanna from Yuva Karnataka Vedike stressed that Kannadigas who are targeted and harassed by such people need not worry, and Kannadiga outfits will stand by them.

“The CCTV footage shows the Wing Commander attacking the biker. This is an attempted murder case and he has to be arrested. In the viral video, the attacker initially defamed Karnataka. Such people should be taught a lesson for trying to paint Karnataka in a bad light,” he stated and added that if the Kannada organisations had not protested and exerted pressure to bring out the truth and registered a counter-complaint against the officer, an innocent person would have been sent to jail.