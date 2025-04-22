IAF Wing Commander booked for attempt to murder in road rage case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose who was in news the whole Monday following his two videos on his Instagram account accusing a biker of abusing him and his wife in Kannada and attacking him with a bike key and a stone has landed in deep trouble as he is booked in an attempt to murder case under section 109 of the BNS. He is also booked under few more sections of BNS.
"A case has been registered on Shiladitya Bose in Baiyappanahalli police station on complaint given by Vikas kumar Crime number 87/25 US 109,115(2),304.324,&352 BNS on Monday evening at 7 pm," D Devaraja, DCP, East, told media.
The police in all probability will ask Bose to appear before the investigating officer. If he does not respond, a team of policemen will go to Kolkata to arrest him.
Section 109 of BNS is non-bailable. Under the section, Bose is not eligible for bail easily and may need to remain in custody while awaiting trial. The offense is also cognizable, meaning police can arrest Bose without a warrant, and non-compoundable, meaning the case cannot be settled out of court.
It may be recalled that Bose in his two videos on Monday had stated that Vikas had attacked him with a key and a stone. The incident happened around 6.20 am when Bose's wife, Madhumitha Dutta, a Squadron Leader was going to drop him to a bus stop near Gopalan Mall on the Old Madras Road. Bose had to go to airport to catch a flight to Kolkata to take his father to a hospital for surgery. Based on the complaint filed by Madhumitha, the Baiyappanahalli police had arrested Vikas on Monday afternoon after booking a case of causing hurt with dangerous weapon under section 118 of the BNS.
However, the incident took an interesting turn by evening after more videos of the incident became viral. In these videos, Bose was clearly seen thrashing and kicking Vikas. Despite passersby tried to stop Bose, he kept beating Vikas.
Later in the evening few pro Kannada activists gathered near the Baiyappanahalli police station and demanded action against Bose for attacking Vikas and also for playing a victim card and making the incident a language issue. Vikas's brother Bharath also urged the police to initiate action against Bose.
Further investigations are on.