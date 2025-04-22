IAF Wing Commander booked for attempt to murder in road rage case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose who was in news the whole Monday following his two videos on his Instagram account accusing a biker of abusing him and his wife in Kannada and attacking him with a bike key and a stone has landed in deep trouble as he is booked in an attempt to murder case under section 109 of the BNS. He is also booked under few more sections of BNS.

"A case has been registered on Shiladitya Bose in Baiyappanahalli police station on complaint given by Vikas kumar Crime number 87/25 US 109,115(2),304.324,&352 BNS on Monday evening at 7 pm," D Devaraja, DCP, East, told media.

The police in all probability will ask Bose to appear before the investigating officer. If he does not respond, a team of policemen will go to Kolkata to arrest him.

Section 109 of BNS is non-bailable. Under the section, Bose is not eligible for bail easily and may need to remain in custody while awaiting trial. The offense is also cognizable, meaning police can arrest Bose without a warrant, and non-compoundable, meaning the case cannot be settled out of court.