Was a conduit passing family’s info to criminals?

BENGALURU: The kidnapping for ransom and murder of a teenaged boy in Bengaluru has sent shockwaves in the city because Karnataka “is not known for organised kidnapping for ransom and murder”, said some retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who didn’t wish to be named since investigation into the gruesome crime is under way. Police arrested two alleged suspects, Shivaprakash (25) and Gopi (27). The former is said to be a former driver of the victim’s father, and was familiar to the child.

Nishchith, the 13-year-old schoolboy, was allegedly brutally murdered hours after being kidnapped while he was returning home from tuition classes in Hulimavu, on Wednesday. “The criminals may have killed the child to prevent being identified and also may not have had any hideout to keep him.

They seemed to have run out of options and may have killed him. In most cases, burning the body after killing is to hide the identity of the victim. Professional kidnappers have gangsters as part of their network, with whose help they keep shifting their hostage from one undisclosed place to the other, making it a daunting task and long chase for the police. Because of their network they are able to sustain and even hike the demand for ransom,” said a seasoned police officer. Veteran officers also pointed to the pace of the crime and what it may suggest.