Namma Metro’s Yellow Line opens to public after eight-year wait

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line became a reality on Monday. It was opened to the public following its inauguration by the Prime Minister after an eight-year wait. The key link aims to ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity, particularly for commuters in the city’s bustling IT corridors.

RV Road Metro Station now becomes the city’s second interchange station after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, allowing passengers to switch between the Green and Yellow Lines.

"With our child, travelling to Central Silk Board is much easier on the metro," said Shekhar, who was accompanied by his wife and child to take a ride in the new metro line. "The fare is far less compared to the Rs 300 we pay for an auto, and we don’t mind waiting 25 minutes for the train, it’s easier and far more comfortable."

"Normally, I’d take a bus and then an auto to reach Chickpete from Bommasandra, and it would take more than two hours," said another passenger. "Now, with the metro, I can get there in under an hour, it’s a game-changer for connectivity."