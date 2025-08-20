Karnataka Asembly okays Bill to rename BCU after former PM Dr Manmohan

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed The Karnataka State Universities (amendment) Bill, 2025, to rename Bengaluru City University (BCU) after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Tabling the bill for a debate, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said that given the contributions of Dr Singh to the country’s development through his policies, the Karnataka government has been paying tribute to the former PM and has decided to rename BCU after him. But Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka opined that it was a small a tribute and the government should instead set up a new university in the name of Dr Singh.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. He was the country’s PM between 2004 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda (BJP) suggested that Tumakuru University (TU) be renamed after Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, who was called ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ (walking God) by his followers. The minister assured the House that the request will be examined.

Elections to student unions KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the elections to the students’ unions in universities and colleges in the state will be reintroduced.