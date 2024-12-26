Former PM Manmohan Singh who launched India's economic reforms passes away at 92

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on 26 December at the age of 92. AIIMS New Delhi confirmed his demise in a statement, citing age-related medical conditions.
He lost consciousness at home and was rushed to AIIMS, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
A renowned economist and statesman, Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s economic reforms.
Singh had retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and again on the same date in 2009.
With an exceptional academic background, Singh topped Punjab University in both BA and MA, pursued further studies at Cambridge, and earned a DPhil from Oxford.
He held several top posts even before entering politics, serving as RBI Governor from 1982 to 1985, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission from 1985 to 1987, and later advisor to the Prime Minister on economic affairs during the tenure of Chandra Shekar.
Singh's political career began in 1991 when he entered the Rajya Sabha. Just four months later, he was appointed Union Finance Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government in June, marking the start of a transformative phase in India’s economy.
Singh devalued the rupee, opened up a spectrum of poorly-performing state-run industries, dismantled the License Raj, lowered taxes to levels hitherto unseen, and made foreign investment an attractive proposition for the first time. It was a sharp break from Nehruvian socialism, which had depended heavily on public sector monoliths and high taxation to turn the wheels of the economy.
Then came Manmohan Singh 2.0, when Sonia Gandhi unexpectedly chose him as Prime Minister after the Congress won the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. As an economist-politician, Singh addressed rural poverty with the groundbreaking employment guarantee scheme. The Right to Information Act, a path-breaking legislation for transparency in public affairs, and the Indo-US civil nuclear pact, too, were breaks from the Nehruvian past and new chapters in India’s growth story on the world stage.
Renowned for his dedication, Singh earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Modi recalled, "I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win, but Dr Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair and cast his vote."
In his final speech in Parliament, Singh strongly criticised demonetisation, describing it as "organised loot and legalised plunder."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, calling him "one of India’s most distinguished leaders."
In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Rising from humble origins, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji became a respected economist and served in key roles, including Finance Minister, shaping our economic policies. His parliamentary interventions were insightful, and as Prime Minister, he worked tirelessly to improve lives."
Rahul Gandhi described Dr Singh as a leader of "immense wisdom and integrity."
"Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation," Gandhi said.
Expressing his personal loss, he added, "I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride." He also extended his condolences to Dr Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, and the family.