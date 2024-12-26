Former PM Manmohan Singh who launched India's economic reforms passes away at 92

Singh had retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and again on the same date in 2009.

With an exceptional academic background, Singh topped Punjab University in both BA and MA, pursued further studies at Cambridge, and earned a DPhil from Oxford.

He held several top posts even before entering politics, serving as RBI Governor from 1982 to 1985, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission from 1985 to 1987, and later advisor to the Prime Minister on economic affairs during the tenure of Chandra Shekar.

Singh's political career began in 1991 when he entered the Rajya Sabha. Just four months later, he was appointed Union Finance Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government in June, marking the start of a transformative phase in India’s economy.

Singh devalued the rupee, opened up a spectrum of poorly-performing state-run industries, dismantled the License Raj, lowered taxes to levels hitherto unseen, and made foreign investment an attractive proposition for the first time. It was a sharp break from Nehruvian socialism, which had depended heavily on public sector monoliths and high taxation to turn the wheels of the economy.