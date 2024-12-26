Remembering Manmohan Singh: Pathbreaking Finance Minister, reluctant Prime Minister

India will always see Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night, as the architect of its economic reforms. The Congress party he belonged to should acknowledge his contribution in kinder terms.

The economist entered the political stage as PV Narasimha Rao's finance minister.

"No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come," Singh went on to declare in his maiden budget speech, before sallying forth in the company of his Prime Minister to break the licence raj shackles of an emaciated economy. He deregulated the economy. He revolutionalised the taxation policy. He re-defined India's FDI and trade outlook.

Singh achieved this when the economic situation was in the doldrums, and India faced the ignominy of pledging its gold to raise money. The country's Balance of Payments and the fiscal deficit had gone south. There was a bare minimum of forex reserves. And India had no option but to spread its hands before the IMF.

As Prime Minister for two successive terms, he continued liberalising the economy, overcoming intense pressure from various corners, domestic and foreign and, worst of all, from within his party.