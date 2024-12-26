Memories of Manmohan Singh's Cabinet Secretary | 'He was a PM who always had consideration for others'

Dr Manmohan Singh, who has left us at the age of 92, was a man with impeccable integrity. A true gentleman.
As Cabinet Secretary I worked with him closely while he was the Prime Minister.
The first thing he told me was to inform him about the wrongdoings that came to my notice, even if the 'perpetrator' was from his family.
Openness, humane approach, consideration for others and the willingness to accept good suggestions made him a class apart.
The weekly meetings between the PM and the Cabinet Secretary always started with the PM asking "How's the economy doing?" or "What's the state of the nation?". Every time, I carried brief notes for these questions.
Besides me, he would talk to four or five experts before taking major decisions. At meetings, he would listen to all and was ready to accept good ideas.
His openness helped in resolving the issues related to the Sethusamudram project.
During the Satyam scandal, I felt bad when some ministers made public remarks. I suggested to the PM to restrict them as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was the authority to make a statement on it. He immediately accepted it.
He laid much trust in me.
During discussions or arguments at the Cabinet meeting, I would hand him a brief note on my view. If he felt they were good, he would act upon them.
He put me in charge of the Commonwealth Games when it faced a crisis. And we could conduct the games successfully.
Once I was admitted to AIIMS for chest pain. The PM rang me up immediately. "What happened? Are you alright? Ring me up when you are cured", were his comforting words. He always had consideration for others.
Dr Singh's wife too had many of his qualities like gentleness. It's saddening to know his demise.
(Former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar spoke to MS Vidyanandan.)