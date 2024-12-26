Memories of Manmohan Singh's Cabinet Secretary | 'He was a PM who always had consideration for others'

Dr Manmohan Singh, who has left us at the age of 92, was a man with impeccable integrity. A true gentleman.

As Cabinet Secretary I worked with him closely while he was the Prime Minister.

The first thing he told me was to inform him about the wrongdoings that came to my notice, even if the 'perpetrator' was from his family.

Openness, humane approach, consideration for others and the willingness to accept good suggestions made him a class apart.

The weekly meetings between the PM and the Cabinet Secretary always started with the PM asking "How's the economy doing?" or "What's the state of the nation?". Every time, I carried brief notes for these questions.

Besides me, he would talk to four or five experts before taking major decisions. At meetings, he would listen to all and was ready to accept good ideas.