Karnataka HC says govt can take action as per law against aggregators offering bike taxi services

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday orally told the Advocate General (AG) that authorities can take any action as per law against aggregators offering bike taxi services on their platform. The court's words came after the AG's complaint that the aggregators are offering bike taxi services, although the court did not give such liberty.

The court also told the AG K Shashikiran Shetty that they should not harass individual bike taxi owners or drivers.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi orally clarified it when the AG complained that aggregators like Uber, Ola and Rapido have started offering bike taxis on their platforms even though the court had not given any such liberty to them while hearing the matter on August 20.

Clarifying that it had asked the AG on August 20 to instruct the authorities not to take any precipitative action against individual bike taxi owners or drivers for operating their vehicles, the court orally told the AG that they can take any action as per law against the aggregators.