Four cops suspended after accused dies in Bengaluru police station washroom

BENGALURU: Four police personnel attached to MK Doddi police station in Bengaluru South district (Ramanagara) were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence after a habitual offender ended his life in the station washroom on August 20.

The suspended police personnel are Assistant Sub-Inspector Nagaraju and Constables Pratap, Lakshmi Narayana, and Somanatha, who were on duty when the accused Ramesh, was found hanging in the station washroom using his dhoti. Ramesh, a native of Mandya along with two associates, including his son, had been arrested on charges of stealing the donation box of a temple in Channapatna.

Ramesh’s family alleged that he was beaten to death and later hanged to make it appear as suicide. The police, however, maintained that it was a case of suicide and denied any foul play.

The police said the suspended personnel were on duty at the time of the incident and failed in their responsibility to ensure the security of the accused in custody. The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.