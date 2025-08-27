Prime accused in Biklu Shiva murder case held in Delhi

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Jagadish alias Jagga, the prime accused in the murder of rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After the murder on July 15, Jagadish, a resident of Hennur, absconded and fled to Dubai. The police had issued a Blue Corner notice against him. CID sleuths arrested him after he arrived in India more than a month after the crime.

The police had been tracking his movements and received the inputs about his return. As soon as he landed at the airport, he was arrested, a police officer said.

After obtaining a transit warrant, he was brought to Bengaluru for investigation. It is learnt that he had travelled to three to four countries to evade arrest.

On July 15, rowdy-sheeter Shivaprakash was brutally hacked to death with lethal weapons by 12 people near his house in Halasuru. Based on a complaint filed by his mother, Bharathinagar police registered a case, in which BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj was named as accused No. 5. Basavaraj was questioned twice in connection with the case.

The police had arrested 16 people in connection with the murder. The case was later transferred to the CID.