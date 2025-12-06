IndiGo meltdown throws KIA into chaos

BENGALURU: Thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday as Terminal 1, known for its iconic design, descended into chaos, overcrowding and exhaustion, resembling a refugee camp.

As 292 IndiGo flights were cancelled and abrupt disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday, there was little clarity and passengers’ frustration only grew. Arguments broke out between passengers, airline staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Fares on other airlines skyrocketed to Rs 1 lakh for routes to Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

With limited seating available, families and solo travellers stretched out on the floors, some sleeping on jackets, while others leaning against luggage, turning the terminal into a crowded waiting hall.

A family enroute to Haridwar for ‘asthi visarjan’ was stranded, even as the daughter of the deceased held a urn that had the remains of her father. They had no option other than paying exorbitant sums for an alternative ticket. Even as passengers struggled, no food or alternative flight arrangements were made.

Hyderabad-bound passenger Jayesh Menon told TNIE that flyers were initially informed about one-hour delays, that repeated multiple times before the flights were cancelled. But even a bigger crisis awaited flyers as many were unable to retrieve their checked-in baggage for four to five hours. “People are angry, sad, every emotion you can think of,” he added.

Several stranded passengers continued waiting for their luggage late into the evening, while others scrambled to find alternative travel arrangements amid disruptions, he added.