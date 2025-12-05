IndiGo pilots and crew say management failures left staff to face public ire amid mass cancellations

Amid widespread chaos over mass cancellations of IndiGo flights across the country, the airline’s pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have accused the management of poor planning and failing to protect frontline employees during this week’s disruptions. The allegations were made in an open letter shared on X by aviation expert Sanjay Lazar.

The employees said the cancellations and delays, which intensified ahead of a new regulatory deadline, mirrored the timing and scale of the compliance requirement so closely that "it was impossible to ignore what is visible on the ground." They alleged that the operational breakdown was allowed to worsen in a way that increased pressure on the government for an extension or relaxation of rules.