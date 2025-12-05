IndiGo chaos deepens as Delhi, Chennai cancel all domestic departures; over 500 flights axed nationwide

NEW DELHI: IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport on Friday amid a third straight day of operational disruptions that left more than 500 flights axed and many others delayed across major airports. Similarly, IndiGo's services from Chennai airport will also remain cancelled till 6 pm.

IndiGo, which is India’s largest domestic airline, operates 235 flights out of Delhi alone. While Terminal 1 handles roughly 150 flights and T2 about 50, the rest operate from T3.

The cancellation covers a 24-hour period from midnight to 11.59 pm on Thursday, as scenes of protesting passengers were witnessed across all three terminals of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). A large number of passengers crowded counters of Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet as they sought alternatives.

More than 100 were cancelled at Bangalore airport, while 90 flights were cancelled at the Hyderabad airport. The airline cancelled 30 domestic flights from Goa airport in the morning. There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.

The cancellations plunged airports across the country into chaos as some IndiGo flights faced delays of more than 12 hours. Many passengers staged protests, and some complained of misplaced baggage. "Passengers are upset and angry. They are raising slogans against the airline in frustration. That is definitely happening all over," a Delhi airport official told TNIE.