Kids miss classes as Bengaluru school becomes temporary shelter for demolition drive evictees

BENGALURU: Government Urdu Lower Primary School in Fakir Layout has been turned into a temporary shelter for the evictees after the GBA’s demolition drive on Saturday.

As the sun sets and cold creeps in on the third day without homes, people try to cover themselves with blankets, get back in a makeshift tent that has been put up right in front of the school building. One can see cots, cupboards, heaps of clothes, a broken washing machine, luggage bags and tarpaulin lying on the floor.

Neha, a Class 5 student, said, “I don’t know if I will ever be able to return to school because our homes are destroyed and if my parents move from here in search of jobs and homes, then I need to go along with them.”

Salman (28), a fakir, seeks alms while singing on streets. He said, “I have two daughters and a son. Two of them attend the Government Urdu School. My daughter is in Class 3, son is in LKG. Since Saturday, they have been missing classes, trying to help me and my wife gather our things that were lost.”