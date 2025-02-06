BBMP to conduct school dropout survey

BENGALURU: BBMP is all set to conduct a comprehensive school dropout survey. The BBMP education division, which manages over 24,000 students from class 1 to 2nd PU colleges invited tenders from private firms to conduct the survey.

This marks BBMP’s third attempt at carrying out the survey after two previous tender calls failed to receive a response. The survey aims to identify the number of school dropouts, especially at the school level, and understand the reasons behind their discontinuation. Officials from the BBMP education department revealed that the municipal corporation has already developed a mobile application for the survey.

“The Chief Commissioner has appointed a nodal officer for the survey and issued instructions,” said an official.The commissioner also directed BBMP’s health department to assist in the staff by deploying junior and senior health inspectors.

“10 people have been appointed for each ward. Each person must survey 50 houses daily and submit a report. The municipal corporation should complete the survey and submit a report to the state education department,” said an official.