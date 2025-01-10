Peenya triple murder takes interesting twist

BENGALURU: The Peenya triple murder case has taken an interesting twist as 36-year-old deceased Bhagya, who was presumed to be the wife of accused Ganga Raju (42), was actually in a live-in relationship with him.

Raju was married and had separated from his wife, while Bhagya too had separated from her husband and was staying with her 19-year-old daughter, Navya, who was pursuing first year degree. Hemavathy, 23, the other deceased, was a divorcee who was staying at her aunt Bhagya’s house and working at a private firm.

“Raju reportedly met Bhagya, a garment factory employee, and became close to her. Raju and Bhagya started living together in a rented house at Chokkasandra near Jalahalli cross,” said an officer.

Ganga Raju was frustrated as Bhagya would always be busy on her mobile phone, and started suspecting her fidelity. Whenever he called her, Bhagya’s mobile would be engaged. Navya and Hemavathy supported Bhagya and did not like him suspecting her, and also denied she was having an affair. Navya and Hemavathy had tried to rescue Bhagya when they were also murdered.

It may be recalled that Raju, after killing the three women on Wednesday, called the police control room around 5pm. He surrendered at Peenya police station with the murder weapon.