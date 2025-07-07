Watch the skies, Shux is passing by

BENGALURU: Be alert, look up at the clear sky and track the live movement of the International Space Station (ISS). This has become the latest trend among many stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts, especially after India’s first astronaut, Group Captain and mission pilot of Axiom-4 Shubhanshu Shukla, boarded the ISS.

Ever since Shukla docked into the ISS on June 26, there has been heightened excitement among astronomy enthusiasts and scientists. It has now caught the attention of citizens who are keen to watch and track the movement of the ISS overhead.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among Bengalureans and people across South India on July 5, for the ISS was clearly visible over the horizon and many even videographed it. "It was like a bright moving star slowly passing by," they said. The same was seen on Monday, when the ISS crossed the Indian Ocean around 7.07-7.10pm and Bengalureans were able to see it with the naked eye in the southern direction at a 15-degree elevation.

Experts from ISRO and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium said the enthusiasm among citizens to see and track ISS has increased. There are many mobile applications that can be downloaded through Play Store on mobile phones to track the ISS' live location.