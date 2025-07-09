Regulate, don’t delay: Bike taxi riders to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Bike taxi riders on Tuesday called upon the state government to immediately take steps to adopt the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Aggregator Guidelines-2025 to regulate bike taxi services.

The lack of clear policies has left riders struggling to make a living and commuters without affordable transport options, they claimed in an open letter to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Industries Minister M B Patil, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. They also sent a letter to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok.

According to the Bike Taxi Association, the letter highlighted three key points -- legal clarity with the recent MoRTH guidelines that clearly allow and empowers the state government to regulate bike taxis; thousands of riders depend on bike taxis to support their families and the delays in regulation are putting their livelihoods in jeopardy, and commuter benefits that the bike taxis provide with convenient last-mile connectivity, which is essential for many people in cities like Bengaluru.

“The law already allows the state to regulate bike taxis, and other states have done it successfully. We are not asking for special treatment -- just a fair framework so we can work legally and support our families. Every delay puts riders’ livelihoods at risk,” said an association representative.