Dharmasthala mystery: ex-sanitation worker’s statement needed, says Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that the State Government is aware of the statement made by a former sanitation worker of Dharmasthala about allegedly burying bodies of young girls and women. “The police are investigating. At present, advocates have given complaints on behalf of the former sanitation worker. He should come forward and give a statement,” the minister said.

According to Dr Parameshwara, the former sanitation worker’s statement is also important because the case may fall flat if the person does not give a statement or a formal complaint.

“We will see what can be done. The complaint at present is filed by advocates on behalf of the sanitation worker. He has to give a formal complaint, only then can it be taken forward,” the minister further said.

Elaborating on the newly constituted Anti-Communal Force in the coastal region, the home minister said, “A few cases of communal disharmony were reported from the region. In order to maintain peace, the decision to set up the force was taken. There were murders too. Therefore, this special action force was required.”

The minister also pointed out that there were suggestions for a peace meeting among various communities. “A peace meeting was held on Wednesday.

We received several suggestions. Political leaders cutting across party lines, representatives from education institutions and NGOs, religious heads, etc, attended the meeting,” he said, adding that the authorities concerned are also monitoring social media posts. “If any miscreant posts anything that can result in communal disharmony on social media, action will be taken,” he warned.

On fake news

The home minister also said the State Government is keen on curbing fake news, and a bill will be introduced in this regard in the upcoming legislature session.