Department inquiry ordered against ASI for aiding LeT terrorist

BENGALURU: A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chan Pasha, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist T Naseer, currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Addressing the media after the monthly parade at the City Armed Reserve Parade Grounds (South) in Adugodi, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that a departmental inquiry had been initiated.

“NIA will submit its report on the case. Since one of our staff members is involved, we will conduct an inquiry and may even suspend him. Further action will be based on the findings,” he said.

Pasha, attached to the City Armed Reserve, was among three people arrested by the NIA on July 8 following extensive searches in Bengaluru and Kolar districts in connection with the LeT’s 2023 prison radicalisation case. The others arrested are Dr Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Bengaluru Central Prison, and Anees Fathima, the mother of another absconding accused.

He is accused of helping Naseer and of leaking information about his escort movements between the prison and courts in exchange for money.