Biklu Shiva murder case: BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj questioned again

BENGALURU: Former Minister and KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj on Wednesday appeared before the investigation officer (IO) in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor Shivakumar, alias Biklu Shiva.

This was his second round of questioning in the case. He was interrogated for nearly three hours. He has been named as Accused Number 5 in the FIR for allegedly instigating the murder. He was earlier questioned on Saturday by IO Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Rathod over his connection to the deceased and the other accused.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The IO summoned me for questioning. They asked me several questions, and I answered them. They served another notice stating that I should appear whenever the police summon me. No specific dates were mentioned.”

When asked about his name being included, the MLA said: “From the beginning, I have been saying I have no role or connection to the incident. I have no link with the accused. As a politician, many people come to meet me and take photos with me.”