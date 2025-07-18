Biklu Shiva murder case: BJP MLA Byrathi gets police notice

BENGALURU: Bharathinagar police investigating the brutal murder of 44-year-old rowdysheeter G Shivaprakash, alias Biklu Shiva, served notice to KR Puram BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj around 8.30pm Thursday. The MLA has been asked to appear before investigating officer Prakash Rathod, ACP, KG Halli sub-division.

Byrathi Basavaraj is accused number five in the murder case. Meanwhile, police have arrested five accused -- Kiran, Vimal, Pradeep, Madan and Samuel. It is said police completed the arrest formalities after the accused surrendered before them. “All the five accused were produced before court at 4pm Thursday. The court has handed over the accused to police custody for 10 days,” said D Devaraja, DCP East.

Meanwhile, the case has taken an interesting twist with Shiva’s mother telling the media that she had not filed a complaint against Byrathi Basavaraj, and does not know how police included his name in the FIR. Shivaprakash’s mother Vijayalakshmi, 68, a resident of Tank Bund Road, is the complainant. Police registered the FIR against Jagadish alias Jagga, Kiran, Vimal, Anil, Byarathi Basavaraj and others.

“Police must have spoken to driver Lokesh, who was one of the witnesses, and included Byrathi’s name based on his statements. I don’t know why police registered an FIR against Byrathi Basavaraj. My son faced life threats from many people. Basavaraj has no role in this case,” Vijayalakshmi told the media on Thursday.

“We are in pain after losing my son. I am not filing complaints against anybody when we are in grief. Among the accused, my son would sometimes give the name of Jagga, and no one else. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was always warning us to be very careful,” she added.