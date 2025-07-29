472 acres of lake land encroached in Bengaluru, but only 17 acres reclaimed

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lake department, which is undertaking lake development under the Brand Bengaluru initiative at various water bodies across the city, has a Herculean task of recovering encroached lake land. According to data, 472 acres of lake land encroachment have been identified by BBMP, and the civic body has so far managed to reclaim only 17.38 acres.

Officials from the civic body’s lake wing say that once the survey by the Revenue department on lake land is completed, officials will start a reclamation drive and notices have already been issued to some of the encroachers.

“BBMP has 183 live lakes under its jurisdiction, and following a Supreme Court direction on July 21, 2023, and August 1, 2023, the government has taken up lake land and rajakaluve survey for protection of water bodies, and is also sending notices and removing encroachments. Of 472 encroached acres, 17.38 acres have been reclaimed with help from the Revenue department and police. Efforts are on to launch a drive and reclaim more lake land,” said a senior official, and added that among the bigger encroachers are government agencies on 288 acres, while 188 acres are encroached by private persons. When the survey and marking is completed in 33 more lakes, more encroachment details are likely to emerge.