BLIS portal show encroachment, contamination of lakes in Bengaluru: Report

BENGALURU: As per records, Agara Lake is spread across 142.73 acres. But in reality, the lake’s area has shrunk by 36.43 acres because of encroachment. Buildings have been constructed in the buffer and even within the lake boundary. Not just that, untreated sewage continues to flow into the lake -- situated in the Koramangala- Challaghatta valley in southeast Bengaluru, while a large area of the lake is covered with macrophyte.

The water body, which is managed by the Lake Development Authority, falls under E Category (as per Central Pollution Control Board norms), meaning its water is not fit for consumption. It can only be used for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled water disposal. This is not the only lake in the city that has been encroached. Similar is the case with Ulsoor Lake and Sankey Tank, to name a few.

These are some of the findings uploaded on the Bangalore Lakes Information System (BLIS) portal created by researchers from the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc. The portal was launched on a trial basis four months ago and since then, 2,728 citizens have viewed the website, downloaded and utilised the data. “But none of them are government agencies or officials. This is similar to the Bangalore Urban Information System portal which was launched on January 22, 2024. The documents uploaded on BLIS have been compiled by extensive field research, using remote sensing technology and government base maps,” said Prof TV Ramachandra from CES, IISc.