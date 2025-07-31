Visitors to Bengaluru's Lalbagh can now hop on EV cycles to explore park at own pace

BENGALURU: After a successful two-month pilot, Lalbagh Botanical Garden launched a permanent bicycle and tricycle rental service on Wednesday to allow visitors to explore the entire park at their own pace. The horticulture department, which had initially introduced 10 electric cycles and tricycles in June on the occasion of World Environment Day, extended the trial period to July and expanded the fleet to 15. The department now has 30 electric vehicles - 10 tricycles and 20 bicycles.

The service is available at two entry points -- the East Gate (Double Road) and North Gate (main gate). Visitors aged above 18 years can rent a cycle for Rs 100, while those aged between 12 and 18 will be charged Rs 50. Each ride lasts 50 minutes, giving visitors enough time to cover the 240-acre expanse of Lalbagh and also the lesser-visited sections that are usually difficult to cover at once.

M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, horticulture department, said these are not conventional cycles. The fleet consists of electric cycles capable of covering up to 40 km on a single charge. To ensure a smooth ride, fully charged backup batteries will be kept ready at all times. Each bike is equipped with a battery indicator, and vehicles will be recharged in advance if needed, he added.

Modelled on public cycling systems popular in Germany and Holland, Lalbagh’s initiative received an overwhelming response during the trial period and is the first of its kind in any government-run park in India. This will enhance mobility within the garden but also offer a reason for locals and tourists to visit, Jagadeesh added.

Guided tour to begin soon

The department, which recently launched a guided tour at Cubbon Park, plans to launch this at Lalbagh in August. The 90-minute ‘Lalbagh Walks’ will cover lesser-known sections of the garden and highlight its ecological richness of the park.