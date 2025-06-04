68 acres costing Rs 500 crore identified for tallest skydeck in South Asia

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Tuesday inspected the site in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout for the proposed 250-metre skydeck.
According to informed sources, the ambitious project of the Karnataka government will come up on 68 acres in 7th block of the layout situated between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road in Kommaghatta. Considered to be the tallest skydeck in South Asia, the project is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.
“Today, I visited the BDA site in Kemepgowda Layout where the skydeck will come up. The tallest skydeck in South Asia, an ambitious project of Brand Bengaluru, will be our city’s pride,” Shivakumar said.
An official said that the DyCM will decide on which civic agency will execute the project. Shivakumar was accompanied by former minister and MLA ST Somashekhar, BDA Commissioner Manivannan, and senior officials.
“The DyCM will decide whether Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or Bengaluru Development Authority will execute the project. The area is spacious and is well connected with the Major Arterial Road part of the Peripheral Ring Road-2 project,” an official, part of the inspection, said.
According to government sources, Bengaluru’s skydeck will be three times taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. The tower will offer a 360-degree panoramic view of the Garden City.
Shivakumar said that the government has decided to celebrate this year’s Kempe Gowda Jayanti at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. “The land allotted to Kempe Gowda Development Authority is nearby. We will lay the foundation stone for the authority on June 27. A museum on Kempe Gowda will come up on the allotted land,” he said.
“Our local leaders have suggested swapping the allotted land with the land of the Social Welfare Department, as it also has an auditorium. A railway line will also pass through this place, and a station would be built here. This will be taken up in the Cabinet meeting,” he said.