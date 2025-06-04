68 acres costing Rs 500 crore identified for tallest skydeck in South Asia

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Tuesday inspected the site in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout for the proposed 250-metre skydeck.

According to informed sources, the ambitious project of the Karnataka government will come up on 68 acres in 7th block of the layout situated between Mysuru Road and Magadi Road in Kommaghatta. Considered to be the tallest skydeck in South Asia, the project is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

“Today, I visited the BDA site in Kemepgowda Layout where the skydeck will come up. The tallest skydeck in South Asia, an ambitious project of Brand Bengaluru, will be our city’s pride,” Shivakumar said.

An official said that the DyCM will decide on which civic agency will execute the project. Shivakumar was accompanied by former minister and MLA ST Somashekhar, BDA Commissioner Manivannan, and senior officials.