BJP demands judicial probe into Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, slams state govt's 'criminal negligence'

BENGALURU: Following the deaths of around 10 people during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations on Wednesday at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the BJP's state president BY Vijayendra demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

He was speaking after visiting the hospital and meeting some of the injured persons.

Interacting with the media, he said the police did not agree to a celebration at Vidhana Soudha but the government forced them to budge and went ahead with it.

"The government prioritised publicity over security arrangements. The CM should answer and I urge that a judicial probe be ordered into the stampede deaths," he said.

He also added that the state government went ahead without any preparation. Even after the T20 World Cup celebration at Mumbai, there was no stampede, he said. "When lakhs of people celebrated last night, the state government should have given a thought before organising the event today," he said.