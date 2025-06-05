Bengaluru Police Commissioner suspended after RCB victory parade stampede claims 11 lives

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday evening suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials, just hours after the Karnataka High Court registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL). The court took cognisance of the stampede that occurred at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, which claimed 11 lives as crowds attempted to enter the venue for celebrations organised by IPL 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

This marks the first time a Bengaluru Police Commissioner has been suspended.

Following a late-night cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension orders and directed DG & IGP M.A. Saleem to arrest representatives of RCB, event management firm DNA Networks, and the KSCA. The Cubbon Park Police, under whose jurisdiction the stadium falls, had already registered an FIR against the three entities.

The Chief Minister cited “substantial dereliction of duty” in suspending the following officers with immediate effect: B Dayananda (Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City); Vikash Kumar Vikash (Additional Commissioner of Police, West Division); H.T. Shekhar (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division); C. Balakrishna (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park); and A.K. Girish (Inspector of Police, Cubbon Park). The suspension order noted the Office of the Commissioner of Police failed to provide a written reply rejecting permission for RCB to hold a victory parade on 4 June.