RCB officials to be arrested, Bengaluru top cop suspended over Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment networks, Karnataka State Cricket Association and others in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamny stadium here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56, police said on Thursday.

In the FIR, RCB Franchise has been listed as accused 1, DNA entertainment private limited as accused 2 and Karnataka State Cricket Association Administrative Committee as accused 3, police sources said.

The case was registered against DNA Entertainment Private Limited following a complaint by a police inspector.

The case has been transferred to the criminal investigation department for inquiry.

Following the incident, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand was suspended, along with the ACP and Police Inspector of Cubbon Park police station, which has jurisdiction over Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that RCB officials would be arrested and ordered a judicial probe into the stampede, to be led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha.

According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier today, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday taking suo motu cognisance of the stampede, registered a public interest litigation (PIL) into the incident.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the stampede incident which is being led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha. He announced that notices will be served to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the Police Department, and DNA, the event management firm involved.

These entities will be summoned for questioning, their statements recorded, and a report will be submitted to the government within 15 days.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, whiile addressing the media for the first time following the stampede, broke down in tears and took full responsibility for the incident.