Rapido driver slaps woman passenger in Bengaluru after complaint over rash driving

A Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly assaulted a woman passenger in broad daylight in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar locality,

The incident triggered outrage after a video of it surfaced online and went viral.

The woman, reportedly an employee at a jewellery store, was seen being slapped and thrown to the ground following a heated argument with the driver.

The altercation reportedly began when the woman accused the Rapido driver of rash driving and chose to end the ride midway.

A language barrier worsened the situation since the woman spoke in English while the driver spoke in Kannada. The situation escalated further when the woman allegedly refused to pay the fare and return the company-issued helmet.

The viral video, apparently shot by a passerby, shows the two arguing before the driver strikes the woman with considerable force, causing her to fall. Several bystanders are seen in the footage, but none intervened during the assault.

Police sources said the woman was initially reluctant to file a formal complaint, but an NCR (non-cognizable report) has been registered. After the video began circulating on social media, police indicated they are considering upgrading the NCR into a formal FIR. A detailed probe is underway at the Jayanagar Police Station.