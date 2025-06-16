Rapido suspends bike taxi services in Karnataka after HC order

BENGALURU: One of the most prominent players in the bike-taxi sector, Rapido, has suspended its two-wheeler cab services following a recent Karnataka High Court directive that reinforced the state government’s ban on such operations.

The suspension came into effect on June 16, 2025, in compliance with the court’s order.

“Starting June 16, 2025, our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders,” the company informed users through an in-app message. The Rapido app now displays a “Bike Parcel” service in place of the bike taxi option.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier upheld the government’s directive to ban two-wheeler taxis until a clear regulatory framework is established. The decision marks a significant setback for bike taxi aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber, especially in cities like Bengaluru, where such services had gained widespread popularity due to their affordability and convenience.

In a statement issued through the app, Rapido said, “While we deeply believe in the value bike taxis bring to daily commuters, we respect the law and will fully abide by the directive. We remain committed to the communities we serve and hopeful for a future where convenient, affordable mobility is accessible to all.”