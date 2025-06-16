Rapido rider slaps woman passenger in Bengaluru; fresh CCTV shows she hit him first

A Rapido bike taxi rider was detained and a police case registered against him after a video showing him slapping a woman passenger during a roadside altercation in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar went viral.

However, fresh CCTV footage has now emerged, showing that the woman appeared to have hit the rider first.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the woman, reportedly a saleswoman at a jewellery store in Jayanagar, was on her way to work. She alleged that the rider was driving rashly and jumped traffic signals. Distressed by the unsafe riding, she got off the vehicle midway and confronted him.

The woman refused to pay the fare and return the helmet which triggered a verbal altercation between the two.

The viral video, shot by a passerby, shows the man slapping the woman with such force that she falls to the ground, sparking public outrage. However, the new CCTV footage shows the woman hitting the rider repeatedly before he retaliated.

Speaking to reporters, the rider, Suman S, claimed he was provoked and assaulted first. “She hit me twice with a tiffin box, abused me, and grabbed my collar. That’s when I reacted,” he said. He admitted, however, to telling her to “go back to your country,” which has drawn criticism online.

The woman told media persons that the rider had violated traffic rules and claimed, “He should not have attacked me. I made the payment and gave the helmet back.”

Reacting to the rider’s controversial remark, she added, “These Kannadigas have a language issue. They want us to either learn their language or leave.”