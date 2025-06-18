Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC asks cops not to arrest RCB, DNA reps

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the city police not to arrest the representatives of the Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) and its event management firm, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited over the three FIRs registered in connection with the stampede outisde the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured many on June 4. The court also directed them to cooperate with the investigation.

They have moved the High Court along with RCB’s Marketing and the Revenue Head Nikhil Sosale questioning the FIRs registered on June 5. Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order after hearing three petitions filed by Sosale.

Contending that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s social media post, “Join the celebrations of this historic victory” attracted a huge crowd of people in front of Vidhana Soudha and the same crowd joined the fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium, the petitioners stated that the State Government can’t find fault with them when it has suspended senior police officers on the ground of dereliction of duty over the incident.