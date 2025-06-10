Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC to pass order on Sosale’s petition challenging arrest today

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will pronounce the order today in the plea of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) marketing and revenue head, Nikhil Sosale, challenging his arrest in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sosale and the three other accused have challenged the legality of the FIR registered by the Cubbon Park police against them. They alleged that their arrest was at the behest of chief minister’s statement, there being no ingredients or materials available against them.

The counsels for the accused argued that the court can grant an interim bail if there is no prima facie material and the same is applicable to the case of the petitioners. The counsels argued that the police have no jurisdiction to register the case once the high court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the matter.

If the contention of the state is accepted about the arrest of the accused following the statement made by the chief minister, the political secretary of the chief minister, who was removed, and the intelligence head, who has been transferred after the incident, have also to be arrested holding them responsible for the same, the counsels argued.

However, the advocate general opposed granting any relief to the accused, saying that he will argue the matter once and for all as the interim bail, if granted, will be the final relief to the accused.