Bengaluru stampede: Siddu, DKS called to Delhi to meet Congress high command

The CM has blamed the city police for not keeping the government informed about the preparedness. Siddaramaiah has also rubbished BJP and JDS demand the resignation of the CM, DyCM and home minister.

Sources said the Congress high command has already taken details over the phone. It is concerned about the developments impacting the image of the party and government as a series of polls, including for local bodies, are likely over the next few months, the sources said.

“Though the incident happened in Bengaluru, it was about cricket and young people from across the state were there. This will impact the party image. The central leaders are likely to raise these aspects during the meeting,” sources said.

The CM and DyCM will also likely discuss cabinet reshuffle, the new MLC list and other developments, the informe sources said.