Bengaluru stampede: Government can’t shift blame onto private entities, argues RCB

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL) contended before the Karnataka High Court on Monday that the primary responsibility of maintaining law and order and managing crowds at public events rests with state authorities, particularly police, and RCSPL cannot be held vicariously responsible for incidents which were way beyond its control. RCSPL’s petition relates to two FIRs filed against it and DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd (DNA), its event manager, by the Cubbon Park police.

“The state government cannot, on the one hand, suspend its own police officials for negligence and dereliction of duty, and on the other, attempt to shift blame on to private entities such as RCB for the incident,” RCSPL alleged.

It stated that the suspension of senior police officials acknowledged “substantial dereliction of duty” by the police in managing the event, further supporting its position. It is contradicted by the active participation and prior knowledge of the event by high-ranking government officials, RCSPL stated.