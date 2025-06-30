BBMP’s Rs 13-crore Palike Bazaar hangs in limbo

Traders operating outside the complex have raised objections, saying those inside are not from the area and were never part of the original list. “These are unauthorised traders. If this continues, the whole project will collapse. BBMP must act,” said Devaraj.

Even those now operating inside the market admit that business is poor. With very little footfall, they say they are incurring losses daily. Traders blame the BBMP and the government for failing to promote the new market. “People don’t even know this exists,” said Suresh, one of the vendors. “There’s no signage, and on top of that, the white-topping work outside the entrance has made access worse.”

Many questioned the timing of the road work. “If it was needed, why wasn’t it done before the inauguration?” asked Prasad K, another vendor. “By the time this will be done, the public will forget about the market. Instead of digging up the roads now, the government should focus on promoting the market and filling the stalls properly,” he added.