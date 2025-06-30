Live-in-partner arrested for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in BBMP garbage truck

BENGALURU: The Channammanakere Achukattu police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dumping her body in a BBMP garbage truck in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, Mohammed Shamshuddin, a native of Assam, was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Pushpa, also known as Asha, a housekeeping staffer with a private firm. The couple had been living together in Hulimavu for the past four months and had introduced themselves to neighbours as husband and wife. Both worked in the same housekeeping company.

The crime came to light around 1.45 am on Sunday when a local resident, who had gone to dispose of garbage near the skating ground in Channammanakere Achukattu, noticed a suspiciously shaped sack and alerted the police. A night patrol team rushed to the spot and discovered the woman’s body inside the sack. Her hands and legs were tied, with injury marks on her mouth and signs of bleeding from the nose. Police have immediately registered a case of murder

Based on CCTV footage from the vicinity, police identified Shamshuddin as the suspect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B. Jagalasar said the couple had quarrelled on Saturday night after Shamshuddin returned home in an inebriated state. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which Shamshuddin strangled Asha to death. He later transported the body on his bike and dumped it in a BBMP garbage truck, the entire act captured on CCTV, the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both Asha and Shamshuddin were previously married and had two children each from their earlier relationships. Asha’s husband had passed away, while Shamshuddin is separated from his wife.