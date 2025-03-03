Bird flu scare: Bengalureans shun chicken, eggs; officials say no reason to panic

BENGALURU: With cases of bird flu reported among poultry in Raichur, Chikkaballapur, and Ballari, chicken sales and prices have taken a hit across Bengaluru. While some customers began opting for alternatives after cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, the impact on prices —dropping by around Rs 25-30 per kg— and the decline in sales became more pronounced in Bengaluru following reports of cases in Karnataka districts.

Sellers told TNIE that with Ramzan just beginning, they fear continued losses as this is usually a peak sales period. Many sellers also pointed out that a common belief — eating chicken during summer can negatively impact health — has also contributed to the drop in demand across Bengaluru’s meat markets.

However, they noted that such price dips do not occur every summer. This year, chicken prices have fallen by up to Rs 30 per kg. Currently, chicken is being sold at Rs 140-150 per kg in some places, while in other areas like JC Nagar, Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, Cox Town, RT Nagar, where chicken shops are more in number, sales have dropped to as low as Rs 70-80 per kg.