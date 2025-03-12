BDA board gives three more months to complete infra work at Dr Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: The Board meeting of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) held at its head office on Tuesday evening took a few crucial decisions - a three-month extension to complete the infrastructure at Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, to begin the process of appointing a Consultant for the Bengaluru Business Corridor (PRR) and a nod for the detailed plan for BDA’s commercial complex at Sadashivanagar.

The Dr Karanth Layout is awaiting the nod from the High Court to go ahead with its allotment of 30,000 sites.

A senior official told TNIE, “Almost 85% of the ongoing works at Dr Karanth Layout has been completed. Recently, the Supreme Court also gave BDA the nod to go ahead with the acquisition of around 200 acres of land which was opposed by the landlosers earlier. The works were supposed to be completed by the end of this month. The nine contractors involved in it are now given time till June end to complete them by the Board.”

The Board also gave the green signal to the BDA’s detailed plan for its commercial complex at Sadashiva Nagar.

“The move faced stiff opposition from the locals, and the construction work was brought to a halt. It then restarted. The plan is to have two basements, a ground floor and four floors above it. The contractor, Mfar Developers is planning an FAR (floor area ratio) of only 1.97 while an FAR of 2.25 is permitted. We decided to give the Board’s nod for it so that no questions arise in future over the non-utilisation of the space completely,” he said.

The Board also gave the nod to issue a tender to appoint a Consultant for the BBC project. The project is stuck as the farmers are not satisfied with the compensation and the government has appointed a special committee to sort it out.